SUBIC BAY FREEPORT'S PREMIER RADIO STATION

89.5 FM Subic Bay Radio is on-air 24 hours a day.
Its programming is oriented towards targeting A-B listeners and aspiring A-B class listeners mainly composed of the Subic Bay business community, Subic Bay residents and tourists coming into the Freeport; as well as the general public.
Programming format includes talk programs, news and information on the Subic Bay Freeport such as events and and updates on its growth and development, traffic reminders, community billboard, public service announcements and job openings. Music content is adult contemporary (AC), Top 40 (80s, 90s and today) and OPM.
