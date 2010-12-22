|Mainstream Top 40
KE$HA - Blow
MICHAEL JACKSON - Monster (f/50 Cent)
SAL' - Piece Of You
PINK - F!@#$% Perfect
JEREMY THURBER - Had Me At Hello
HEY MONDAY - Candles
CHRISTIAN TV - When She Turns 18
LIL WAYNE - 6 Foot 7 Foot (f/Cory Gunz)
GLEE CAST - Deck The Rooftop
Rhythmic
TREY SONGZ - Love Faces
SNOOP DOGG - Sweat (Wet)
KELLY ROWLAND - Wonderful Christmastime
MARC MYSTERIO - Tomorrow (f/ S. Fox & J. Sparks)
GAME - Purp & Yellow (f/Snoop Dogg, YG)
Hot AC (Adult Contemporary)
Alternative
Active/Mainstream Rock
New Music as of 22 December 2010
