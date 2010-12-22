LIVE MEDIA STREAMING . 89.5 fm SUBIC BAY RADIO . LISTEN . VIEW . CHAT WITH US

New Music as of 22 December 2010

Mainstream Top 40
KE$HA - Blow
MICHAEL JACKSON - Monster (f/50 Cent)
SAL' - Piece Of You
PINK - F!@#$% Perfect
JEREMY THURBER - Had Me At Hello
HEY MONDAY - Candles
CHRISTIAN TV - When She Turns 18
LIL WAYNE - 6 Foot 7 Foot (f/Cory Gunz)
GLEE CAST - Deck The Rooftop

Rhythmic
TREY SONGZ - Love Faces
SNOOP DOGG - Sweat (Wet)
KELLY ROWLAND - Wonderful Christmastime
MARC MYSTERIO - Tomorrow (f/ S. Fox & J. Sparks)
GAME - Purp & Yellow (f/Snoop Dogg, YG)

Hot AC (Adult Contemporary)
LADY GAGA - Christmas Tree (f/Space Cowboy)

Alternative
J. RODDY WALSTON/THE BUSINESS - Used To Did
MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES - 2000 Miles
DAFT PUNK - Derezzed
AUGUST BURNS RED - Carol Of The Bells
R.E.M. - Discoverer

Active/Mainstream Rock
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Blame It On The Boom Boom
MY DARKEST DAYS - Move Your Body

c/o www.AllAccess.com