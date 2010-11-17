|Mainstream Top 40
MICHAEL JACKSON - Hold My Hand (Duet With Akon)
ADDIS - Disco (f/F.Y.I.)
TAYLOR SWIFT - Back To December
DOC ICE F/ CJ - Ghetto Baby
KANYE WEST - All Of The Lights
TAYLOR SWIFT - Better Than Revenge
TRAVIE MCCOY - We'll Be Alright
Rhythmic
DR. DRE - Kush (f/Snoop Dogg & Akon)
CIARA - Gimmie Dat
CEE LO GREEN - Bright Lights Bigger City
CHRIS BROWN - No BS
DAVID BANNER/9TH WONDER - Be With You (f/Ludacris)
KANYE WEST - Dark Fantasy
PRINCE MALIK - Billionaire (f/Zab Judah)
ROY HAMILTON 3 - New New (f/Ashley Loren)
STARLITO - I Go Ham
|Rhythmic
Y.LUCK - Nobody Like Me
YELAWOLF - I Just Wanna Party
Hot AC (Adult Contemporary)
ADELE - Rolling In The Deep
Alternative
SWITCHFOOT - Bullet Soul
AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT - Happiness Is Over Rated
BLACK PACIFIC - The System
CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Shake Me Down
CIVIL TWILIGHT - Next To Me
JIMMY EAT WORLD - Coffee And Cigarettes
SLEIGH BELLS - Infinity Guitars
THE HUNDRED IN THE HANDS - Pigeons
Active/Mainstream Rock
BLACK KEYS - Howlin' For You
IRON MAIDEN - Coming Home
New Music as of 17 Nov 2010
TurnTheRadioOn in retrospect
