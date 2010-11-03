|Mainstream Top 40
RIHANNA - What's My Name? (f/Drake)
KE$HA - We R Who We R
BLACK EYED PEAS - The Time (The Dirty Bit)
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS - Tonight (f/Ludacris)
DEV - Bass Down Low (f/The Cataracs)
EMILY OSMENT - Lovesick
AUBURN - All About Him
SUGARLAND - Stuck Like Glue
EMII - Mr. Romeo (f/Snoop Dogg)
LEE DEWYZE - Sweet Serendipity
ROCKMAFIA - The Big Bang
USHER - More
Rhythmic
SNOOP DOGG - New Year's Eve (f/Marty James)
NELLY - Move That Body (f/T-Pain & Akon)
BOW WOW - Ain't Thinkin Bout You
T.I. - Get Back Up (f/Chris Brown)
ADDIS - Disco (f/F.Y.I.)
JAMIE FOXX - Living Better Now (f/Rick Ross)
AKON - Give It To Em (f/Rick Ross)
BUGATTI BOYZ - Another One
DETAIL - Shakin' My Head (f/Flo Rida)
ELLIS ONE - Save Yourself
EVA - Not My Daddy
JAMIE FOXX - Fall For Your Type (f/ Drake)
JR. PINCHERS VS TWINZ BEATZ - Back Broke
KRITIKAL - Miss NYC (New York City)
LIL WAYNE - Gonorrhea (f/Drake)
LLOYD BANKS - Start It Up (f/Kanye West/Swizz)
SERANI - Skip To Ma Lue (f/Ding Dong)
|Hot AC (Adult Contemporary)
GOO GOO DOLLS - Notbroken
SANTANA - Photograph (f/Chris Daughtry)
JAMES BLUNT - Stay The Night
ALEXA RAY JOEL - Notice Me
KYLIE MINOGUE - Get Outta My Way
OVERTONE - Passkey
KRIS ALLEN - Alright With Me
Alternative
ATOMIC TOM - Take Me Out
COLD WAR KIDS - Louder Than Ever
DAMNED THINGS - We've Got A Situation Here
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS - Bring You Back
KINGS OF LEON - Back Down South
NO AGE - Fever Dreaming
RA RA RIOT - Too Dramatic
REV THEORY - Justice
TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB - Something
Good Can Work
Active/Mainstream Rock
HELLYEAH - Better Man
ANEW REVOLUTION - Crucify
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Overlord
HALESTORM - Bet U Wish U Had Me Back
HEAVEN BELOW - When Daylight Dies
MONSTER MAGNET - 100 Million Miles
RAINS - Pressure
TRUST COMPANY - Heart In My Hands
VOLBEAT - Mirror And The Ripper
New Music as of 03 November 2010
TurnTheRadioOn in retrospect
2012 New Music 1st Q 2012 New Music 2nd Q 2012 New Music 3nd Q 2012 New Music 4th Q 3 Doors Down Air Checks Alicia Keys Arnel Pineda BayFM Exclusive BayFM on WWW BayFM Rants Campus Radio Chris Brown Coldplay Daughtry Deejays developments Events/Activities Fall Out Boy Featured Artists Featured Artists 09 Goo Goo Dolls Holiday Music Incubus Industry Issues Jazz Kanye West Maroon 5 Michael Jackson MP3 Sharing MP3 Sharing II Music Downloads Music Downloads II Music News Nickelback On-Air Celebrities OneRepublic Online Resources Pearl Jam Programming Radio Culture Radio Lingo Red Hot Chili Peppers SBMA Segments Shows/Programs Soundtracks The BayFM Tribe The Fray Third Eye Blind Travails Tribute U2