SBMA launches the revitalized DWSB 89.5 FM Subic Bay Radio

Operated by the SBMA under the franchise of the state-run Philippine Broadcasting Service, DWSB 89.5 Subic Bay Radio was established in 2004 to serve as a medium for promoting the Subic Bay Freeport Zone as an investment and tourism haven, and at the same time provide radio services for the community of Subic Bay Freeport and its contiguous areas.
Full story here
TurnTheRadioOn in retrospect
2012 New Music 1st Q 2012 New Music 2nd Q 2012 New Music 3nd Q 2012 New Music 4th Q 3 Doors Down Air Checks Alicia Keys Arnel Pineda BayFM Exclusive BayFM on WWW BayFM Rants Campus Radio Chris Brown Coldplay Daughtry Deejays developments Events/Activities Fall Out Boy Featured Artists Featured Artists 09 Goo Goo Dolls Holiday Music Incubus Industry Issues Jazz Kanye West Maroon 5 Michael Jackson MP3 Sharing MP3 Sharing II Music Downloads Music Downloads II Music News Nickelback On-Air Celebrities OneRepublic Online Resources Pearl Jam Programming Radio Culture Radio Lingo Red Hot Chili Peppers SBMA Segments Shows/Programs Soundtracks The BayFM Tribe The Fray Third Eye Blind Travails Tribute U2