SBMA launches the revitalized DWSB 89.5 FM Subic Bay Radio

Operated by the SBMA under the franchise of the state-run Philippine Broadcasting Service, DWSB 89.5 Subic Bay Radio was established in 2004 to serve as a medium for promoting the Subic Bay Freeport Zone as an investment and tourism haven, and at the same time provide radio services for the community of Subic Bay Freeport and its contiguous areas.

