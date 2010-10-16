|Mainstream Top 40
PINK - Raise Your Glass
CHRIS WILLIS - Louder (Put Your Hands Up)
3OH!3 - Follow Me Down
BIG HEED AND ALIEN - Tipsy
CHRISTIAN TV - 1,2,3 Turnaround
MANN - Buzzin
SIDE FX - Sexy Smile
Rhythmic
NEW BOYZ - Spot Right There
T-PAIN - Rap Song (f/Rick Ross)
SLIM THUG - So High (f/B.O.B)
TRAVIS PORTER - Make It Rain
BOBBY BRACKINS - I'm Ready
AFROJACK - Take Over Control (f/Eva Simons)
AJ HERNZ - All Night Long
ALEX GAUDINO - I'm In Love (I Wanna Do It)
AMINA BRYANT - Jimmy
DJ MOG - Somewhere
DJ SIZZAHANDZ - Fist Pump (f/Brando, End Rezult)
EDDIE THONEICK & ERICK MORILLO - Live Your Life (f/Shena)
FAR EAST MOVEMENT - Rocketeer (f/Ryan Tedder)
INNA - Amazing
KANYE, JAYZ, ROSS, MINAJ, IVER - Monster
KERI HILSON - Pretty Girl Rock
LIL PLAYBOII - Make Her Mine
LLOYD - Let's Get It In (f/50 Cent)
LUCAS PRATA - Gimme The Beat
|Rhythmic
NIAMH EGAN - You're The One
NICAMARI - Burn It Down
ROSCOE DASH - Sexy Girl Anthem
SKILLZ - Call Me Crazy
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA F/ PHARELL - One (Your Name)
TAYLOR SWIFT - Speak Now
Hot AC (Adult Contemporary)
ALPHA REV - Phoenix Burn
DUFFY - Well, Well, Well
SICK PUPPIES - Master Of The Universe
Alternative
AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Welcome To The Family
CKY - Afterworld
EVEREST - Let Go
FITZ & THE TANTRUMS - MoneyGrabber
HUGO - 99 Problems
NATIONAL - Terrible Love
Active/Mainstream Rock
WAKE THE LIGHT - Best Of Me
A DAY TO REMEMBER - All I Want
ART OF DYING - Die Trying
MONSTER MAGNET - Gods And Punks
MY DARKEST DAYS - Every Lie (2010)
SEVENDUST - Karma
SOIL - Surrounded
New Music as of 16 October 2010
